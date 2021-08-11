Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 2

The second season of FBI: Most Wanted will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Thursday August 26th at 10pm, it has been announced.

FBI: Most Wanted follows the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

The drama series is produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios and stars Julian McMahon, Roxy Sternberg, Nathaniel Arcand, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz and Yaya Gosselin. In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled Rampage, with COVID devastating the country, two gunmen take out their desperation and rage on the elite class they perceive to be oppressing them as the team attempts to track and stop them. Also, Jess’ father (Terry O’Quinn) returns to his son’s life and, although he’s brought a new girlfriend, he may not be over his old ways. CBS has already renewed FBI: Most Wanted for a third season.

