Sky Witness Acquires UK Rights To ‘Bull’

Bull is getting a new UK broadcaster. Sky Witness has secured the UK rights to CBS’ Michael Weatherley fronted drama series after striking a deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The show’s fifth season is expected to premiere on Sky Witness later this year.

Inspired by the early career of Dr Phil, Bull follows Dr. Bull, the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Christopher Jackson, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Annabelle Attanasio.

In the opening episode of the show’s fifth season, titled Mr Corona, Bull and the TAC team struggle to adjust to a virtual court system as they weather the New York City shutdown due to the coronavirus. CBS recently renewed Bull for a sixth season. Additionally, original cast member Freddy Rodriguez is exiting the series ahead of the aforementioned sixth season.

The future of Bull on this side of pond had been in question since Disney decided to closed FOX UK, which had served as the series first run UK broadcaster for its first four seasons. Early on, there was some speculation that Disney might seek to do a deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group to secure the series for their Adult entertainment brand Star. There is still no word on the fate of the Mark Harmon fronted NCIS, which was placed in the same position as Bull by the closure of FOX UK.