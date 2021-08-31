Sky Releases First Look Images For ‘Django’ TV Series

Sky has released a series of first look images from Django, a ten episode TV series which is loosely based on the classic 1966 western of the same name.

Django is set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s. Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms. Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived.

He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John. But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice. The drama series is produced by Sky Studios and Canal+, Atlantique Productions, and Cattleya and in collaboration with Odeon Fiction and StudioCanal and stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock, Noomi Rapace and Lisa Vicari. Production on Django is currently underway in Racos, Bucharest and the Danube area.

Check out the first look images below: