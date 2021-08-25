Sky Max Sets UK Return Date For ‘Supergirl’ Season 6

Supergirl will return to the soon-to-launch Sky Max to finish airing its sixth and final season from Tuesday September 7th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Supergirl tells the story of Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin who escaped her homeplanet Krypton amidst its destruction. Since arriving on Earth, she’s been hiding the powers she shares with her famous cousin. But now at age 24, she decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Melissa Benoist, David Harewood, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and Peta Sergeant.

In the next new episode, titled Welcome Back Kara, as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City. The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber. The show’s final season consists of 20 episodes.

