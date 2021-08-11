Sky Max Sets Premiere Date For ‘Wolfe’

Wolfe will premiere on soon-to-launch Sky Max on Friday September 10th (time-slot TBC), it has been announced. The complete first season will be available on-demand on the same day.

Wolfe follows Forensic Scientist Professor Wolfe Kinteh, a forensic powerhouse and North England’s finest crime scene expert. Wolfe’s brilliance comes with an appetite for bending any rule he encounters, but all for the very best reasons. Each week Wolfe and his team are sent to new, compelling locations to piece together the parts of an outlandish and unconventional investigation.

His team will face exploding vehicles, buildings and even bodies, doing anything to unearth the mysterious truth behind these crimes. One thing is for sure though, they won’t be doing it in a way anybody expected as Wolfe attacks life with a bipolar approach and deploys his scientific brain to each new case, but what works so well on a crime scene, at home, not so much. The drama series, which was created by Paul Abbott, is produced by AbbottVision in association with Sky Studios and stars Babou Ceesay (Damilola, Our Loved Boy), Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), Adam Long (The Bay), Naomi Yang (Chimerica), Talitha Wing (Alex Rider), Shaniqua Okwok (Small Axe) and Christine Tremarco (Little Boy Blue).

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.