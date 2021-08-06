Sky Comedy Sets Premiere Date For ‘Code 404’ Season 2

The second season of Code 404 will premiere on Sky Comedy on Wednesday September 1st (time-slot TBC), it has been announced. All episodes of season two will be available on-demand that same day.

Code 404 is set in the near future and revolves around two Detective Inspectors, DI John Major and DI Roy Carver, who are the top crime fighting duo in the Unit. But when an undercover sting goes horribly wrong, Major is gunned down on the job and killed. How will the SIU function without Major? It doesn’t have to. As an ‘asset’ considered too valuable to lose, Major’s body is fast-tracked into an experimental Artifical Intelligence project to bring him back from the dead. The comedy series, which was created by Daniel Peak, is produced by Water & Power Productions and Kudos and stars Daniel Mays, Stephen Graham, Meera Syal, Clive Russell, Anna Maxwell Martin, Michelle Greenidge, Rosie Cavaliero, Richard Gadd and Amanda Payton.

In the show’s second season, having cracked The Juggler case with his long-suffering partner, the resurrected DI Major has finally reached his potential as the top cop in the SIU. But it came at a price. At last realising that his best friend had shacked up with his wife Kelly (Anna Maxwell Martin) while he was “away” (and a bit before), their partnership is over, and the pair go their own ways. But when a 20-year old cold case is reopened, the pair find themselves back together and thrown into the action. With an impending divorce, the return of his long-time absentee dad, and danger around every corner, the pressure seems to be getting to Major and he starts exhibiting strange behavioural glitches. However, much to Carver’s concern, the problems are more serious than a typical reboot can solve, and our cyborg hero may be looking at terminal failure.

Check out the trailer below:

