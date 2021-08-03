Sky Comedy Acquires UK Rights To NBC’s Ted Danson Series ‘Mr. Mayor’

Ted Danson’s latest comedy is crossing the pond. Sky Comedy has acquired the UK rights to NBC’s Mr. Mayor after striking a deal with international distributor NBCUniversal Global Distribution. The series will premiere on Sky Comedy later this year.

Mr. Mayor follows a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

The comedy series, which was recently renewed for a second season, is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment and stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan. The executive producers are Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

Mr. Mayor marks the second NBC comedy to land a spot on Sky Comedy in the past week. As TVWise previously reported, the channel also recently inked a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s autobiographical sitcom Young Rock.

Check out the trailer for Mr. Mayor below: