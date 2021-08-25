Sky Atlantic Sets UK Return Date For ‘Billions’ Season 5

Billions will return to Sky Atlantic to finish airing its fifth season from Wednesday September 8th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Billions is set amongst the Machiavellian machinations of New York City power politics & finance and follows two highly ambitious opposing figures: hard-charging, blue-blooded, politically connected U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades and brilliant, calculating, blue-collar billionaire hedge fund king, Bobby “Axe” Axelrod . The drama series stars Paul Gaimatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn. Jeanane Garafolo will guest star as Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp.

