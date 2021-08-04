Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The White Lotus’

HBO’s limited series The White Lotus will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday August 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The White Lotus is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

The limited series, which was created by Mike White, stars Murray Bartlett (Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Steve Zahn (Treme). Recurring guest stars include Molly Shannon (Divorce), Jon Gries (Dream Corp LLC), Jolene Purdy (WandaVision), Kekoa Kekumano (Aquaman) and Lukas Gage (Euphoria).

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.