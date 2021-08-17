Netflix UK Releases First Look Images For ‘Sex Education’ Season 3

Netflix UK has released a series of first look images from the upcoming third season of Sex Education, which is set to premiere on Friday September 17th.

Sex Education follows Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. The series, which was created by Laurie Nunn, is produced by Eleven, and stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick.

In the show’s third season, it’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff. Other cast additions this season includes: Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; Dua Saleh as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové as Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

Check out the first look images below: