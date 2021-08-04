Netflix Sets UK Return Date For ‘Riverdale’ Season 5

Riverdale will return to Netflix UK to finish airing its fifth season from Thursday August 12th, it has been announced.

Based on the Archie Comics’ characters, Riverdale is set in the present day and is described as a surprising and subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, and their friends, exploring the surrealism of small town life — the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome façade. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios and stars K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner.

In the next new episode, titled Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows, in the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) jail, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing. When Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) re-enters the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) becomes suspicious of her true intentions. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode from a script penned by Aaron Allen.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.