Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Good Girls’ Season 4

The fourth and final season of Good Girls will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Tuesday August 31st, it has been announced.

Good Girls tells the story of three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. The comedy drama, which was created by Jenna Bans, is produced by Universal Television and stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman,

In the show’s fourth season, the stakes get higher as the Secret Service closes in on our women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence.

