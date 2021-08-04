Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5

The fifth season of Chesapeake Shores will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Monday August 16th, it has been announced.

Chesapeake Shores follows Abby O’Brien, a high-powered career woman, divorcee and mother to twin daughters, as she adjusts to life back in her hometown of Chesapeake Shores. Rekindling her romance with Trace, her former high school sweetheart, Abby discovers that their relationship will be rocked by not only his newfound fame, but also her responsibility to protect her daughters. The drama series stars Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup , Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

The show’s fifth season will see Jesse Metcalfe exit the main cast and the addition of Robert Buckley (The Christmas House, iZombie). Season five sees Abby (Ory) coming into her own as her father Mick’s (Williams) new business partner and facing a new challenge when Evan McKenzie (Buckley), a successful, young entrepreneur brings a new development project into town. The drama series is a Chesapeake Shores production in association with Daniel L. Paulson Entertainment. The executive producers are Dan Paulson, Phoef Sutton, Sherryl Woods, Matt Drake and Nancey Silvers.

