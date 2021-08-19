ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Vera’ Season 11

The eleventh season of Vera will premiere on ITV on Sunday August 29th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Based on the series of novels written by Ann Cleeves, Vera follows experienced Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope as she tries to crack some of the toughest cases in Northumberland. The drama series is produced by Silverprint Pictures and stars Brenda Blethyn, Kenny Doughty, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones and Ibinabo Jack. Will Nicholson is the series producer, while Phil Hunter is the executive producer.

The show’s eleventh season opens when the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument. DCI Vera Stanhope questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously. The mystery deepens when she discovers that Tullman was due to testify in court as the key witness in a violent assault. Could these two crimes be connected? As Vera delves deeper into Jim Tullman’s life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara and doting son John Paul, while tensions with old family friends Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over. Vera must see through the web of family grievances, jealousies and lies to ensure justice is done.

