ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Grantchester’ Season 6

The sixth season of Grantchester will premiere on ITV on Friday September 3rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Grantchester is set in the 1950s and follows an unlikely crime-fighting duo – Reverend Will Davenport and gruff, down-to-earth Police Inspector Geordie Keating. The drama series, which is based on the novels by James Runcie and was developed for television by Daisy Coulam, is produced by Kudos and stars Tom Brittney, Robson Green, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale and Nick Brimble.

In the opening episode of season six, Geordie, Cathy and their family, Will, Leonard and Mrs C take a much needed holiday together. However, what sets out to be a fun-filled break for everyone at a holiday camp, is interrupted by a tragic death at the resort. Geordie and Will are left with no choice but to help out, as an investigation into the death begins. As events unfold on the trip, there will be serious repercussions for the rest of the series. Jemma Redgrave, Gary Beadle, Dominic Mafham, Rachael Stirling, Miles Jupp and Rebecca Front guest star. Richard Cookson is the series producer, while Rob Evans is the director. The executive producers are Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Daisy Coulam and Rebecca Eaton.

