‘Gaynor & Ray’ Gets BBC One Pilot Order; Ruth Jones & Rob Brydon To Star

BBC One has handed out a pilot order to Gaynor & Ray, a comedy about two fifty-something newlyweds. Gavin & Stacey co-stars Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon are attached to star in the project, which has been commissioned as part of the BBC’s Comedy Playhouse strand.

Gaynor & Ray follows Gaynor (Ruth Jones) and Ray Davies (Rob Brydon) from Cardiff – two fifty-something newlyweds, both married for a second time. Gaynor’s first marriage ended when she discovered her husband was unfaithful; Ray’s first marriage ended because he was ‘impossible to live with’. But now they’re both trying again.

In the pilot, we join Ray and Gaynor on their honeymoon to the Scottish Highlands where they meet a variety of characters and situations. And having only met six months ago, there are many things – not all of them endearing – that this couple keeps discovering about each other, often begging the question have they done the right thing?

In addition to starring, Ruth Jones created the comedy alongside David Peet. It is being produced by Tidy Productions and was filmed on location in the North West Scottish Highlands and South Wales. Sarah Fraser is the producer, while Sandy Johnson is the director. The executive producers are David Peet and Rhys John. Gaynor & Ray was commissioned by the BBC’s Head of Comedy Tanya Qureshi.

“Ruth and David’s portrait of the ups and downs of a new relationship is full of warmth, wit and wisdom and is brilliantly performed by the laugh out loud combination of Ruth and Rob, a match made in comedy heaven”, said Gregor Sharp, Commissioning Editor for the BBC. “We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”