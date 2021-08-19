Drama Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Brokenwood Mysteries’ Season 7

The seventh season of The Brokenwood Mysteries will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Drama channel on Monday September 6th at 8pm, it has been announced.

The Brokenwood Mysteries is set in a seemingly quiet country town where the town’s newest resident, Detective Mike Shepherd, finds that murder lurks in even the most homely location. Each episode comprises a feature length film, in a similar format to Endeavour and Poirot.

The series is produced by South Pacific Pictures and stars Neill Rea (Legend Of The Seeker) and Fern Sutherland (The Almighty Johnsons). In the opening episode of season seven, titled The Garotte And The Vinkelbraun, Mike and his team are thrust into a world of antiquities when a TV crew from the hit series ‘All Things Old And Beautiful’ arrives in town and one of the hosts is murdered.

