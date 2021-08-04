Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Deceit’

Deceit (formerly known as My Name Is Lizzie) will premiere on Channel 4 on Friday August 13th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Deceit tells the story of a female undercover officer, codename ‘Lizzie James’, who is asked to become sexual bait for a suspected killer. Five months on from the murder of Rachel Nickell and The Met Police are still no closer to capturing the man they’re convinced is responsible. First identified through a BBC Crimewatch appeal, the evidence is stacked against Colin Stagg. The media feed a national obsession, covering every detail of the case and demanding justice. The police are determined to catch the man who, in their eyes, is guilty before he kills again.

In desperation, the relatively young Detective Inspector leading the case, engages the nation’s most famous criminal proﬁler to devise a bold undercover operation which will see an attractive, young female officer start a relationship with Colin Stagg. Growing up under Thatcher’s reign, with second-wave feminism ‘Lizzie James’ – is determined to rise through the ranks. But the early ‘90s has brought with it an inevitable backlash in the shape of ‘Lad Culture’, obliterating any feminist gains and putting women ﬁrmly back in their place. Hugely ambitious, ‘Lizzie’ has found a way to stand out by becoming one of very few female undercover officers deployed in covert operations… And then she’s offered a central role in the biggest murder enquiry the country has ever seen.

The drama series, which was penned by Law & Order: UK scribe Emilia di Girolamo, is being produced by Story Films and stars Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Raised by Wolves), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Vice), Harry Treadaway (The Crown, Star Trek: Picard), Sion Daniel Young (Keeping Faith, Doc Martin), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty, Criminal: UK) and Nathaniel Martello-White (I Hate Suzie, Collateral). Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto is the series producer, while Complicit scribe Niall MacCormick is the director. The executive producers are David Nath, Peter Beard, and Emilia di Girolamo.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.