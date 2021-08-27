Channel 4 Orders Comedy Series ‘I Hate You’ From ‘Friday Night Dinner’ Creator Robert Popper

Channel 4 is reuniting with Robert Popper. The broadcaster has ordered I Hate You, a six episode comedy series that hails from the Friday Night Dinner creator. Tanya Reynold (Sex Education) and newcomer Melissa Saint are attached to star.

I Hate You follows two best friends in their 20s – Charlie (Tanya Reynolds) and Becca (Melissa Saint) – and their intense, messy friendship in today’s intense, complicated world. It’s about the one friend you can say anything to and do anything with: the idiotic in-jokes, and the laughing till you almost puke, as well as the insane bickering and late-night shouting matches.

It’s about that one friend you really love – and really hate. Charlie’s a bit of a worrier, who thinks 99% of humans are d*ckheads, and Becca, with no embarrassment gene, usually makes the wrong decision. Together they share a flat that is half spotless (Becca’s room) and half ‘sh*ttery’ (Charlie’s room). Together they’re complete chaos. The first season sees Charlie get arrested for pick-pocketing a police officer, Becca learns the perils of jogging to jazz, the girls meet a man who believes humans came from bears, and both start dating older guys – more specifically – men in their seventies. All this plus a Lord who keeps a fly as his pet.

The comedy series was created by Robert Popper and commissioned by Channel 4 Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott and Channel 4 Commissioning Executive Laura Riseam. It is being produced by Big Talk and Popper Pictures. In addition the creating the series, Robert Popper is penning the scripts and will serve as the producer. Lynn Roberts is co-producing, while Damon Beesley is the director. The executive producers are Kenton Allen, Caroline Leddy and Matthew Justice.

“The opportunity to make a new show with Robert after our delightful collaboration on Friday Night Dinner makes me very happy – and the combination of Robert and Damon Beesley, two of the most brilliant comedy minds in the UK, promises to deliver something very very special”, said Kenton Allen, Executive Procucer and CEO of Big Talk.

While Channel 4’s Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott added: “After working with Robert and the team at Big Talk on one of Channel 4’s biggest comedy successes – the beloved Friday Night Dinner it’s a genuine delight to get under way on I Hate You. With a superb comedy duo at the helm in Tanya and Melissa and Damon Beesley in the directors’ chair. It’s safe to say Channel 4 viewers are truly in for a treat”.