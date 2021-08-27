Channel 4 Orders 1980s Crime Comedy ‘The Curse’

Channel 4 has ordered The Curse, a crime themed comedy series that is loosely based on the infamous Brink-Mat robbery of the 1980s. This marks the second project inspired by the robbery, with the commission coming mere days after the BBC revealed they had ordered drama series The Gold.

The Curse is a comedy caper set in London in the early 80’s, following a gang of hopeless small time crooks who through their own stupidity and poor judgement find themselves embroiled in one of the biggest gold heists in history. They are normal working-class men who just dabble in low level crime to make ends meet during the recession hit decade. But the naïve gang royally bite off more than they can chew with the heist and subsequently are stuck with the impossible task of coming up with a plot to rid themselves of the loot before they get nicked or even worse, end up dead.

The cast lined up for the comedy series includes: Allan Mustafa (People Just Do Nothing), Steve Stamp (People Just Do Nothing), Hugo Chegwin (People Just Do Nothing), Tom Davis (King Gary), Emer Kenny (Beaver Falls), Peter Ferninando (The Letter For The King), Ambreen Razia (This Way Up), Geoff Bell (His Dark Materials) and Michael Smiley (Luther). The Curse is being penned and executive produced by James de Frond, Tom Davis, Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp and Hugo Chegwin. Richard Webb is the series producer, while James de Frond is directing Shiny Button is producing.

“It’s been such a treat to see these mega comedy talents collide with The Curse”, said Channel 4’s Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott, who commissioned the series alongside Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor for Comedy Jack Bayles. “As gripping as it is daft, we’re thrilled to have such an ambitiously funny show from these brilliant creatives coming to Channel 4.”