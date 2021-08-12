BritBox UK Orders Comedy Drama ‘The Dry’; Ciarán Hinds, Roisin Gallagher & More To Star

BritBox UK has commissioned The Dry, an eight episode comedy drama series that has Ciarán Hinds, Pom Boyd, Siobhán Cullen, Moe Dunford and Adam Richardson attached to star.

The Dry celebrates the joyful chaos and dark absurdities of family life in a series that is all about recovery. When Shiv Sheridan returns to Dublin after years of partying in London, she is sober and full of good intentions – but being back with her family makes staying on ‘the dry’ much harder than she expected.

As Shiv tries to navigate this new phase of her life, so must her family…and they all have issues they don’t want to face. The comedy drama, which was penned by Nancy Harris, is being produced by Element Pictures, in association with Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland and ITV Studios, in partnership with RTÉ. The executive producers are Emma Norton. Michael Dawson, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe and Nancy Harris. Paddy Breathnach is the director. ITV Studios is handling global sales. Filming on the series got underway earlier this week.

“We are delighted to be working with Element Pictures, Nancy, Paddy and the team to bring the Sheridans’ story to life, and are looking forward to sharing The Dry with our subscribers next year”, said Will Harrison, Managing Director of BritBox UK.