BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘The North Water’

The North Water will premiere on BBC Two on Friday September 10th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

The North Water is set in the UK and the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s and tells the story of Patrick Sumner, a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crew mates, with Drax, a harpooner and distinctly brutal force of nature. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and beyond the safe moorings of civilisation.

The drama series is produced by See-Saw Films and stars Jack O’Connell (Godless), Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them), Stephen Graham (Line Of Duty), Tom Courtenay (The Aeronauts), Peter Mullan (Top Of The Lake), Sam Spruell (Legend), Roland Møller (Atomic Blond), Philip Hill-Pearson (Three Girls) and Kieran Urquhart (Vera). The series is penned by Andrew Haigh, who also directed. Rhombus Media are co-producing. Kate Ogborn is the series producer. The executive producers are Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman for See-Saw Films, Niv Fichman for Rhombus Media and Jo McClellan for the BBC.

