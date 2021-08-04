BBC Three Sets Premiere Date For ‘Ladhood’ Season 2

The second season of Ladhood will premiere on BBC Three on Sunday August 15th, it has been announced.

Ladhood straddles two timelines as Liam explores the roots of modern-day masculinity, by delving into the memories of his own misspent adolescence in the Leeds suburb of Garforth during the early noughties. Across the series Liam and his best mates Ralph, Addy and Craggy go through many of the teenage rites of passage. Getting get drunk, trying drugs, ending up in fights, falling in love and falling apart.

The comedy series, which is adapted from Liam Williams’ original BBC Radio 4 series, is produced by BBC Studios and stars Liam Williams, Samuel Bottomley, Katy Wix, Con O’Neill, James Dryden, Lily Frazer, Shaun Thomas and Oscar Kennedy. In the show’s second season, freshly heartbroken, Liam looks back at his noughties’ adolescence in search of answers to his modern-day millennial angst. Meanwhile the lads are navigating the onset of adulthood – dating, driving, dive-bars and drug-taking in suburban Leeds.

