BBC Three Sets Premiere Date For ‘Back To Life’ Season 2

The second season of Back To Life will premiere on BBC Three on Tuesday August 31st, it has been announced.

Back To Life tells the story of Miri Matterson’s return to her seaside family home, having spent 18 years in prison for a crime committed during her formative years. Following her first few weeks on the outside, Miri, now a determined yet naïve adult, attempts to put the past behind her in order to have a normal life. The series, which was created by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, is produced by Two Brothers Pictures and stars Daisy Haggard, Adeel Akhtar, Geraldine James, Christine Bottomley, Jo Martin, Richard Durden, Jamie Michie and Juliet Cowan. Meera Syal (The Split) and Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones) have joined the cast for season two.

Season two picks up three weeks after the season one finale, and six weeks after Miri leaves prison. She is optimistic about her future. Her probation officer, Janice (Jo Martin), has gotten her a trial shift at the supermarket, she and her neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar) have been spending more time together, and she’s found her hair crimper. However, Miri’s not talking to her mother Caroline (Geraldine James) after the revelation that she was having an affair with Miri’s ex-boyfriend Dom (Jamie Michie), and she’ll need a lot of shifts at the supermarket before she can afford to move out. She’s also avoiding her best friend Mandy (Christine Bottomley) after learning that Mandy’s secret affair with Lara’s father, John Boback led to Lara’s death all those years ago. Things are about to get a whole lot worse with the arrival in Hythe of Lara’s mother, Norah. Still grieving her daughter, it’s clear her presence will ensure Miri cannot escape her past.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.