BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Vigil’

BBC One’s new drama series Vigil will premiere on Sunday August 29th at 9pm, it has been announced. The second episode will air the following evening (Monday August 30th at 9pm) before the series settles into its regular Sunday night 9pm time-slot.

Vigil is a crime thriller about a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine. When a crew member is found dead on board the HMS Vigil, police in Scotland are called in to investigate. The catch? The UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva must go aboard to begin an investigation.

Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy’s questioning, a new threat overshadows her inquiry. The drama series, which was created by Tom Edge, is produced by World Productions and stars Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen and Lauren Lyle.

