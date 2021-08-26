BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Cleaner’

The Cleaner will premiere on BBC One on Friday September 10th at 9:30pm, it has been announced.

The Cleaner follows Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician with a very special field of work – he is a crime-scene cleaner responsible for the removal of any signs of death. Armed with chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes the gruesome mess at the scene of the crime.

When carrying out his duties, he stumbles across the strangest of people, from the victim’s relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances to occasionally even the murderers themselves. And because he’s a sociable type, he sometimes gossips more than he cleans. The comedy series is produced by Studio Hamburg UK and stars Greg Davies (Man Down), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), David Mitchell (Upstart Crow, Back), Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours), Donald Sumpter (Game Of Thrones), Shobu Kapoor (Four Weddings And A Funeral), Ruth Madeley (Years And Years), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie musical), Zita Sattar (Casualty), Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call The Midwife), Bill Skinner (Ted Lasso) and Esmonde Cole (Still So Awkward).

