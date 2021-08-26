BBC One Orders Police Comedy ‘Black Ops’

BBC One has handed out a six episode series order to Black Ops, a police comedy thriller that hails from Gbemisola Ikumelo, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf.

Black Ops tells the story of Dom and Kay, who join the Met Police in the hope of cleaning up their community but are unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep cover infiltration as they become part of a powerful criminal enterprise. But for Dom and Kay it quickly becomes more of a fiasco than Donnie Brasco.

The series is set up at BBC Studios, who are co-producing alongside Mondo Deluxe. It was created by Gbemisola Ikumelo, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf (Witless). Akemnji Ndifornyen is the series producer, while BBC Studios’ Josh Cole will executive produce. “Black Ops is something special and I can’t wait to take you all on this adventure with Dom and Kay!”, said Akemnji Ndifornyen.

“These characters have been swimming around in my head for a long time and so finally seeing them get to live and speak and just be ridiculous is super exciting”, commented Black Ops co-creator and writer Gbemisola Ikumelo. “We have such an amazing team bringing this to life and I hope audiences really fall in love with them like I have.”

While Josh Cole, Head of Comedy for BBC Studios, added: “We could not be more excited to be producing Black Ops for the BBC. The show is an ambitious comedy thriller and a passion project for all involved. BBC Studios has long been the home of British comedy, and we’re delighted to continue our relationship with the ridiculously talented and indeed multi-talented quartet of Gbemi, Akemnji, Joe and Lloyd.”