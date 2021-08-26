BBC One Orders Brink’s-Mat Robbery Drama ‘The Gold’

BBC One has ordered The Gold, a six episode drama series that is inspired by the true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery and the decades-long chain of events that followed.

The Gold opens with the events of November 26th 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport, and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m. What started as ‘a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery’ according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft, at the time the biggest in world history, but for its wider legacy.

The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake. The drama series, which is based on extensive research and interviews with those involved with the events, is being produced by Tannadice Pictures and VIS. Neil Forsyth is penning the scripts. The executive producers are Tommy Bulfin for the BBC; Neil Forsyth and Ben Farrell for Tannadice Pictures; and VIS Vice President Kate Laffey, and 66 Media Managing Director Jill Offman for VIS.

“This is so much more than the story of an armed robbery”, said the BBC’s Director of Drama Piers Wenger, who commissioned the series. “The Gold looks beyond the auspices of the theft itself to explore how the case united the criminal underworld with corporate finance, caused personal tragedy and spawned one of the most shocking, influential and mysterious cases in British criminal history.”