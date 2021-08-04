AMC UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’ Season 2

The second season of Turn: Washington’s Spies will premiere on AMC UK on Monday August 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Craig Silverstein, Turn is set in the summer of 1778 and tells the story of New York farmer, Abe Woodhull, who bands together with a group of childhood friends to form The Culper Ring, an unlikely group of spies who turn the tide in America’s fight for independence. The drama series is produced by AMC Studios and stars Jamie Bell, Kevin McNally, Burn Gorman, Daniel Henshall, Seth Numrich, Angus MacFadyen, JJ Feild, Meegan Warner and Heather Lind. New cast additions include Ksenia Solo as and Owain Yeoman.

In the show’s 10 episode second season, the Patriot cause has suffered the crushing loss of their capital city of Philadelphia to the British. Washington’s army faces desertion and death, and the embattled General faces conspirators from within his own ranks, as well as personal demons he keeps hidden from the men he leads. Washington’s closest ally in these dark times is also his most celebrated battle commander, Benedict Arnold (Yeoman) – a friend whose growing discontent will threaten the fate of the Revolution.

