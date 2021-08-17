Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

I Know What You Did Last Summer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday October 15th, it has been announced.

I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer, one year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town – and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

The drama series, which is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television and stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. Sara Goodman writes and executive produces alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten.

