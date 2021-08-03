Amazon Prime Video Acquires UK Rights To AMC’s ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’

Amazon Prime Video UK has secured the UK rights to AMC’s latest original series Kevin Can F**k Himself after striking a deal with AMC Studios, TVWise has learned. The show’s first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video UK on Friday August 27th.

Kevin Can F**K Himself tells the story of Allison McRoberts, a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke even if it is directed at her, and she’s married to a guy who must have won a marriage lottery. We follow her as she finally wakes up to and revolts against the injustices in her life.

Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask, who and what have we been laughing at all of these years? The dark comedy series, which was created by Valerie Armstrong, is produced by AMC Studios and stars Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek). Mary Hollis Inboden (The Real O’Neals), Eric Petersen (Kirstie), Alex Bonifer (Superstore), Brian Howe (Chicago Fire) and Raymond Lee (Here And Now). The executive producers are Valerie Armstrong, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack and Craig DiGregorio.

Check out the trailer below: