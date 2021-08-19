Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Evil’ Season 2

The second season of Evil will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Monday September 6th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.

Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The drama series is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions and stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. The show’s second season brings evil closer to home. Kristen struggles with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

