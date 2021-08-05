5Star Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Wentworth Prison: The Final Sentence’

The ninth and final season of Wentworth Prison, subtitled The Final Sentence, will receive its UK premiere on 5Star on Tuesday August 24th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Wentworth Prison is set in the violent dangerous environment of the Wentworth Correctional Centre and follows struggles with inmates and provides insights into their fractious personal lives. The series is produced by FremantleMedia Australia and stars Leah Purcell, Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Kate Jenkinson, Bernard Curry, Rarriwuy Hick, Susie Porter, Kate Box, Jane Hall, Zoe Terakes, Vivienne Awosoga, Jacquie Brennan and David de Lautour.

Season 9 opens three weeks after the near fatal stabbing of Allie, who returns to Wentworth grappling with permanent injuries. Loyal lieutenants Boomer and Ruby rally around their fallen leader, with Boomer stepping up to act as top dog. Believing Lou is responsible for the attack, Marie manipulates Sheila’s hatred of Lou in an attempt to get rid of her once and for all. But Sheila goes rogue, with heartbreaking consequences. Meanwhile, Ferguson finds it increasingly difficult to control her desire for revenge. Under scrutiny from a paranoid Vera, Ferguson only narrowly resists taking out an unsuspecting Governor Will. In desperation, Ferguson leverages Miller to help suppress her psychopathic urges. Also, Rita, who is struggling to connect with her dying dad, realizes that she must face a past wrong.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.