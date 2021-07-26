‘Victoria’ Cancelled? Not So Fast. ITV Series Remains On Hiatus & In Contention For Fourth Season Pick Up

EXCLUSIVE: Rumours of Victoria’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. Over the weekend, thanks largely to an article in The Sun, rumours broke out that ITV had cancelled the royal drama starring Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes after three seasons. But I’m now hearing from my sources that that is not the case.

It’s not clear what kicked all this off but my sources are a little perplexed as from their point of view absolutely nothing has changed. Victoria was effectively put on hiatus after the third season so that producers could figure out the future direction of the show.

Sources say Coleman is committed to the role and until producers figure out the best way forward – either taking a Sherlock model of several years between series, or to go down the prosthetics route and emoloying time-jumps, to enable her to play the aging queen in future series – Victoria remains on hiatus, with the door very much open for a fourth season.

All of which tracks with TVWise’s prior reporting; namely that while nothing was imminent ITV was interested in continuing the show. “There are no plans presently to film Victoria, but that’s not to say we won’t revisit the series with the production team at a later date”, and ITV spokesperson said in a statement to TVWise.