StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘BMF’

BMF will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday September 26th, it has been announced.

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the United States. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level.

Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream. The drama series, which hails from executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, is produced by G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt and Steve Harris.

Check out the trailer below: