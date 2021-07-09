StarzPlay Acquires UK Rights To Peacock’s ‘Dr. Death’, Sets September Premiere

StarzPlay has acquired the UK rights to Dr. Death, Peacock’s limited series that tells the true story of infamous neurosurgeon Doctor Christopher Duntsch, after striking a deal with international distributor NBCUniversal Global Distribution. The series will premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday September 12th.

Dr. Death follows Christopher Duntsch, a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead.

As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shugart set out to stop him. The limited series, which is based on the podcast from Wondery, is produced by UCP and stars Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere, The Affair), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot, The Hot Zone), AnnaSophia Robb (The Act, Little Fires Everywhere), Christian Slater (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, Mr. Robot) and Alec Baldwin (A Star Is Born, 30 Rock).

Check out the trailer below: