Star Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘Vacation Friends’

Star has released the trailer and key art for their John Cena fronted original movie Vacation Friends, which is set to premiere on Friday August 27th.

Vacation Friends follows Marcus and Emily, who are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.”

Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation. The movie is produced by 20th Century Studios and stars John Cena (F9, The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Judas And The Black Messiah), Yvonne Orji (Insecure, Night School), Meredith Hagner (Search Party, Palm Springs), Robert Wisdom (The Alienist, Ballers), Andrew Bachelor (The Babysitter, Holidate) and Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf, Madea’s Family Reunion).

Check out the trailer and key art below: