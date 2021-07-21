Star Acquires UK Rights To Fox’s ‘Bless The Harts’, Sets August Premiere

Star has acquired the UK rights to Fox’s Bless The Harts after striking a deal with sister company Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show’s complete first season and the first episode of season two will be available to stream from Wednesday August 11th.

Created by Emily Spivey, Bless The Harts follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter.

The animated comedy series, which was recently cancelled after two seasons, is produced by 20 Television and Fox Entertainment and features the voices of Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids, Saturday Night Live), Maya Rudolph (The Good Place, Bridesmaids), Jillian Bell (Workaholics, Fist Fight), Ike Barinholtz (Blockers), Fortune Feimster (Office Christmas Party, Chelsea Lately), Drew Tarver (The Other Two) and Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man On Earth, Curb Your Enthusiasm). Emily Spivey, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kristen Wiig serve as executive producers.

Check out the trailer for Bless The Harts below: