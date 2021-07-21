Star Acquires UK Rights To ‘Black-ish’ Spin-Off ‘Mixed-ish’

The latest Black-ish spin-off is coming to Star. The Disney+ entertainment brand has acquired the UK rights to Mixed-ish, which was recently cancelled state-side after a two-season run. The show’s first season will start streaming on Star on Wednesday August 18th. New episodes will then continue to air every Wednesday.

Mixed-ish sees Rainbow Johnson recount her experiences growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow’s parents, Paul and Alicia, decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white.

This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong. The comedy series is produced by ABC Studios and stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul, Tika Sumpter as Alicia, Gary Cole as Harrison, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica and Ethan Childress as Johan. Karen Gist, Peter Saji and Kenya Barris are writers and executive producers along with Tracee Ellis Ross, Randall Winston, Artists First (Brian Dobbins), Cinema Gypsy (Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland) and Anthony Anderson.

Star is also the exclusive UK broadcaster of fellow Black-ish spin-off Grownish, which is in the midst of airing its third season on the streamer. Black-ish is also available on Star, but initially airs on this side of the pond on Channel 4’s youth skewing digi-net E4. Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution handles global sales for all three series.

Check out the trailer for Mixed-ish below: