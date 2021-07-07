Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3

The third season of New Amsterdam will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Wednesday July 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin, Bellevue Hospital’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Not taking “no” for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital and return it to the glory that put it on the map.

The drama series is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah and stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine. In the opening episode of season three, titled The New Normal, New Amsterdam is still reeling from the pandemic as a plane crash lands in the East River. When investigators come to interrogate the flight crew, Iggy fights against the clock to help the pilot uncover the truth. Max tracks down scarce medication after one of his own contracts COVID. The first two seasons of New Amsterdam initially aired in the UK on Amazon Prime Video UK. Sky has since acquired firs run rights to the show.

