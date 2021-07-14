Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Law & Order: Organized Crime will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday July 30th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Law & Order: Organized Crime follows Elliot Stabler (Meloni), as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

The drama series, which is a spin-off of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television and stars Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor. Dick Wolf created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series will have numerous crossovers with SVU. NBC recently renewed the series; making Organized Crime the first Law & Order spin-off since Criminal Intent to make it to a second season.

