Sky Witness Acquires UK Rights To ‘The Equalizer’

The Equalizer is crossing the pond. Sky Witness has acquired the UK rights to CBS’ Queen Latifah fronted reboot after striking a deal with international distributor NBCUniversal Global Distribution. The series is expected to premiere on Sky Witness next month.

The Equalizer follows Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

The drama series, which is based on the 1980s TV series of the same name, is produced by Universal Television and CBS Television Studios and stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Lascombe, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Liza Lapira as Melody Zhao and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah. The executive producers are Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot only).

The deal for The Equalizer comes less than a week after TVWise revealed that Sky Witness had also inked a deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution to acquire Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Check out CBS’ trailer for The Equalizer below: