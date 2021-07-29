Sky Showcase To Replace Sky One As Flagship Channel

Say goodbye to Sky One. Sky has announced that, the better part of four decades after the channel launched, they are closing Sky One as their flagship channel and in its place they will launch Sky Showcase. Additionally, Sky will also be launching a new channel, Sky Max. These changes will all take effect on September 1st.

Sky Showcase is described as a linear only main event channel that will curate a selection of the top shows from across Sky’s portfolio of entertainment brands. Sky Max will be both a linear channel and on demand service, that is the new home for Sky’s blockbuster entertainment.

Sky Showcase will be channel 106, while Sky Max will be chanel 113. Alongside these changes, Sky Comedy will be getting an update so as to become the home of Sky’s original comedies, which will sit alongside the channel’s slate of US imports that includes the likes of The Office US, PEN15 and Miracle Workers. Sky Atlantic will remain largely unchanged and will continue to be the UK home of prestige dramas as well as HBO and Showtime original series.

“In this golden age of television, the sheer volume of incredible programming can be overwhelming. Over the last 12 months we’ve been making it easier for people to find what they want to watch”, said Zai Bennett, Managing-Director of Content, Sky UK and ROI.

“From September those looking for the very best of Sky will find it at the top of their programme guide on Sky Showcase, while Sky Max will become the new home of blockbuster entertainment joining the host of genre-led channels launched in the past year – so whether you’re in the mood for true crime, a documentary or just a laugh there’s always a channel to suit”, he continued. “And if you’re not sure what to watch Sky Showcase will curate some of the highlights from our line-up so you can find something new to watch.”