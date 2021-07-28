Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’

Flatbush Misdemeanors will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Thursday August 12th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created and written by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, Flatbush Misdemeanors follows Dan and Kevin, who are struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The show explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others.

The comedy series is a co-production between Showtime and Avalon and stars Kevin Iso (High Fidelity), Dan Perlman (That’s My Bus!), and Kristin Dodson (The Shivering Truth). The series is executive produced by Perlman and Iso, Nastaran Dibai (Dear White People) who serves as showrunner, Justin Tipping (Twenties) who directs the pilot, and Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon.

