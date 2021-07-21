Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Black Monday’ Season 3

The third season of Black Monday will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Tuesday August 3rd at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Black Monday takes us back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it … until now. It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling. The half-hour comedy series is set up as a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television and stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer and Casey Wilson.

The show’s third season, grooves into the ’90s. Mo dips into the music business with the launch of KokoMo Co Records. But the crown jewel in his new venture, Nomi (guest star Adrienne Wells), a self-possessed young talent with the voice to prove it, might be too hot to handle. Meanwhile, Dawn is serving her sentence and herself by exploiting her business savvy behind bars. Freshman Congressman Blair, a guppy navigating shark-filled political waters, is aided by his equally ambitious new Young Republican handler Werner (guest star Thomas Barbusca). Keith is morphing, literally and figuratively, into a lost Leighman Brother, while the red-hot success of Skants is catapulting Tiff to mega-moguldom. But all their happy days are numbered when it’s revealed that a killer is lurking among them. As the body count climbs and the threats multiply, our band of traitorous traders will be running for cover before margin call. And how do jazz, drag queens, corndogs and fart closets factor into it?!

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.