Sky Comedy Acquires UK Rights To NBC’s ‘Young Rock’

Young Rock is crossing the pond. Sky Comedy has acquired the UK rights to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s NBC comedy after striking a deal with international distributor NBCUniversal Global Distribution. In addition to airing on Sky Comedy, episodes will be given exposure on Sky’s just-announced new flagship channel Sky Showcase.

Young Rock focuses on the different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

The comedy series, which was recently renewed for a second season, is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions and stars Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers.

Check out NBC’s trailer for Young Rock below: