Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘In Treatment’ Season 4

The fourth season of In Treatment will receive its UK premiere on Monday July 19th at 9pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

In Treatment follows Dr. Brooke Taylor’s private practice. It is set in present-day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Brooke to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke will undertake – all while she deals with complications in her own personal life.

The drama series is produced by HBO Entertainment in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg and stars Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights), Liza Colón-Zayas (David Makes Man), John Benjamin Hickey (Jessica Jones), Quintessa Swindell (Euphoria) and Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind). The executive producers are Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Melissa Bernstein, and Hagai Levi.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.