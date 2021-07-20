Sky Atlantic Releases Trailer For ‘Britannia’ Season 3

Sky Atlantic has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Britannia, which is set to premiere on Tuesday August 24th.

Britannia is set in 43AD and follows the Roman army as they returned to crush the Celtic heart of Britannia, a mysterious land led by warrior women and powerful Druids who claim to channel the powerful forces of the underworld. The drama series, which was created by Jez Butterworth, is produced by Vertigo Films in association with Neal Street Productions and stars David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Sophie Okonedo, Annabel Scholey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Eleanor Worthington-Cox and Zoë Wanamaker.

Season three sees a radical transformation in Cait’s (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land. Aulus (David Morrissey) comes under pressure from a new and dark force – otherwise known as his wife (Sophie Okonedo), whilst Amena (Annabel Scholey) finds herself in a lethal Ménage à trois with both of them. Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) gets a new job which he despises, and Veran goes to the underworld and sees the future.

Check out the trailer below: