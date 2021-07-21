Nippon TV & Envision Entertainment Strike Co-Production Partnership For Scripted Projects

Nippon TV and Envision Entertainment have struck a co-production partnership that will see the two companies develop new scripted projects designed for the global market. Said projects will be based on Japanese properties with international appeal. They have already begun discussions with some of Japan’s premiere manga publishers to source IP.

The first project being developed under this partnership is a crime drama based on Nippon TV’s Double Booking. The series unfolds in a shared online world, with a cast of international characters connecting with each other through the internet and using their online research skills to solve mysteries. As the mystery spreads over international borders, the plot thickens in the least expected way. Nippon TV and Envision Entertainment said that further details would be announced at a later date.

“Japan has long between a country which the West has admired from afar, capable of creating world-quality content and developing top notch IP in their local market”, said Michael Nakan, Founder of Envision Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to partner with one of Japan’s most storied media organisations, Nippon TV, and to work directly with Japanese creative talent to create innovative projects which are organic collaborations between Eastern and Western creatives. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Nippon TV to internationalise Japanese content and creatives.”

“I have already witnessed great chemistry that happened by the encounter of the Japanese and UK creative teams”, commented Itaru Mizuno, Creative Director of “Double Booking”, Production Division, Nippon TV. “It is so exciting to see an Asian narrative being elevated into something universal through this partnership. We are confident of creating a totally unprecedented series full of elements from our modern world where we interact both online and off.”

While Sayako Aoki, Business Producer, International Business Development, Nippon TV, added: “The greatest asset we have is our in-house creators with their unique ideas and spirit of challenge which will be essential to this great opportunity. What we are planning to do is to combine a great story with an innovative format to deliver to the global market and I cannot wait to see how our story expands beyond borders.”