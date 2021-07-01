Netflix UK Orders Catherine Tate Prison Comedy ‘Hard Cell’

Netflix UK has ordered Hard Cell, a six episode prison comedy that hails from Catherine Tate (Nan, The Catherine Tate Show) and Leopard Pictures. Filming is now underway, ahead of a 2022 premiere.

Hard Cell is a mockumentary in which a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley capturing the penal system at its brutal humorous best. Tate plays multiple characters. She also penned the scripts and will direct.

“We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate”, said Kristian Smith, Executive Producer for Leopard Pictures. “This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women’s correctional facility.”